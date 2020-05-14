The truest thing I ever heard was told to me in college, of all places.
“You’re going to be around the same people the rest of your life,” said Mike Tamucci, the fraternity president. “The names just change.”
I can say for a certain the original Mooch had it right. The smarter people, the dumber people, the drunker people and most of the races, creeds, colors and orientations were a classroom unto themselves.
I don't think you can learn how to get along with others from a distance, but the pandemic is giving people ideas and stimulus money to explore the options.
The Association of American Educators Foundation surveyed more than 1,000 teachers across the country last month. Almost half said they had no experience or training in the tools and methods of distance learning before March.
Yet, 67% expect to continue to use them when schools reopen.
The future is coming fast, and it's not all upsides. The survey found that access and engagement remain major hurdles in the way of distance learning's promise.
The teachers said a quarter of their students lack the technology or parental involvement to make online learning work, and 32% of the kids didn't participate or didn't log on.
Technology creates a system of haves and have-nots — those with devices and fast internet and those without, the same privilege system that always leaves the same kids behind.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, the former Denver school superintendent, is one of 39 Democrats backing a bill to get devices and adequate internet connectivity to all K-12 students in this great land. As you might imagine, that ain't cheap: $2 billion.
“Today more than ever, not having access to the internet means not having access to a classroom,” Bennet said in a press release.
The work-at-home world is moving us ahead fast, and the potential for schools is boundless beyond the pandemic, but it doesn't stop there. Rural communities could get vital health care, especially behavioral therapy, from the privacy of their homes, increasing the likelihood they'll get the help they need. Those folks might otherwise clog highways and burn fossil fuel, win-win.
Colorado is trying out new ideas to reach kids off campus.
Monday, Gov. Jared Polis announced a way to help students recover some of the ground lost to the pandemic.
Eight innovative teachers will lead “Colorado Classroom: Read with Me at Home!” on Rocky Mountain PBS over the next five weeks, starting Monday at 8 a.m.
“A strong literacy foundation is critical to making sure every kid gets a great education,” Polis said. “That’s been my focus throughout much of my life.”
Education is his thing. Polis founded a couple of charter schools, served on the state board of education and occupied a seat on the Education Committee of the U.S. House, but more to the point, he’s the father of an 8-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter.
“Before third grade, kids learn to read,” Polis said. “After third grade, they read to learn.”
For two hours on TV screens, computer monitors and smart devices from the Eastern Plains to the Western Slope, some of the state’s best teachers will lead standards-aligned literacy and English language development instruction for two hours each day.
“I know my 5-year-old daughter will be tuning in,” Polis said during his online briefing. ”I hope your kids and grandkids are, too.”
That foundation of literacy Polis mentioned served him well, kids. He’s a tech millionaire several hundred times over and the governor, to boot. He also probably has better sneakers than you, and I'm guessing he didn't get where he is watching a lot of TV.
After the governor’s briefing that I covered from home, I stayed in my chair for an unrelated video chat with my doctor. Recently I went to a Zoom party with former coworkers from the same comfy chair.
This way of life is too convenient to be healthy.
Yet it’s one thing for an old goat like me to Donald Duck my way through some Go-to-Meetings, but we should consider it carefully as a substitute for the schoolhouse.
Technology can provide support, but not an adequate holistic education. The sum is greater than the parts, when kids experience conflict and resolution, working with teachers, sports (effort to succeed, perseverance from failure) and collaboration on a common goal (science lab, band, drama, yearbook).
Kids learn from other kids as much as they do teachers. Those encounters are the building blocks of character that shape who kids grow up to be. We learn to listen and speak to one another before we can cross the street by ourselves. That matures into the ability to look an employer in the eye and ask for a paycheck.
You can't get the same thing from an iPad.
There's no better repository of life lessons, the warmth of friends and challenging disappointments than the local elementary school.
There is a good chance policymakers could get blinded by the dollars distance learning saves and the problems it solves for rural districts struggling to find teachers and pay salaries, with less value for what schools give up.
Learning to talk with all kinds of people, the more different the better, is a skill we can use just as much as math, science or art in whatever comes next.
