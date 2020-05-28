Takahiro Ueno, right, a forensic scientist with the Denver Crime Laboratory, hands a swab to one of the testing site workers in his car so he can swab his own nose. That is one difference to this testing center--those being tested at this site will use the swab on administer the test on themselves. Mayor Michael Hancock is joined by Gov. Jared Polis and other city leaders and regional partners to announce a new free, drive-up COVID-19 testing site on May 21, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The testing site is located in the parking lot west of the Pepsi Center. (Photo By Kathryn Scott)