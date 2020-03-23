The American Hotel & Lodging Association projects that the COVID-19 coronavirus could cost Colorado just under half of the state’s jobs in the hotel industry.
“Over the last week we were compelled to release approximately 400 employees,” said Eric Holtze, the co-CEO of Stout Street Hospitality in Denver. “Without immediate government intervention we will run out of money in the coming weeks, and be forced to terminate our remaining employees and close all of our hotels.”
Oxford Economics performed an analysis of the hotel industry and found that nationwide, hotels had lost $2.4 billion in booking revenue since mid-February. The losses have accelerated since, to the point where hoteliers will lose an estimated $1.4 billion weekly.
Of the 51,227 employees in Colorado’s hotel industry, 22,540 will become unemployed due to COVID-19. The analysis is based on the assumed effects of successive 10 percentage point declines in occupancy.
An online Facebook group has been set up for the U.S. tourism industry, including bars, hotels and marketing organizations. “If you would like to know how it feels to be in hospitality during the coronavirus pandemic,” one image posted to the group read, “Remember when the Titanic was sinking and the band continued to play?...Well we’re the band.”
