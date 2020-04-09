Colorado higher education leaders are expressing gratitude to the state's congressional in a letter this week.
They said the $2.2 trillion bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress and signed by President Trump two weeks is would be "essential" to colleges and universities struggle in the national emergency that has effectively shuttered in-person learning on their campuses.
"Higher education is uniquely positioned to play a critical role in the statewide aid effort, with our talented student body and diverse faculty expertise," states the letter dated Wednesday and released Thursday. "In recent weeks, our institutions have offered up our facilities as COVID-19 safe havens, spill over hospitals, and housing, as well as have donated personal protective equipment or are using 3D printers to create this equipment for the people, organizations, and agencies on the front lines of this pandemic. Our institutions are committed to having a positive impact across Colorado by contributing to the COVID-19 response, and partnering with our federal representatives.
"Our campuses and institutions have been critical community partners and have had a huge impact across Colorado by contributing to the COVID-19 response, partnering with our Governor, our state legislators and you (our federal representatives)."
The CARES Act provides about $14 billion to institutions of higher learning across the country.
The direct funding to Colorado schools ranges from $18.7 million for the University of Colorado at Boulder and $17.7 million for Colorado State University to $53,176 to the Massage Therapy Institute of Colorado.
The allocations from the stimulus package for each university is available by clicking here.
The letter was addressed to Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner with Reps. Diane DeGette, Joe Neguse, Scott Tipton, Ken Buck, Doug Lamborn, Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter.
The letter was endorsed by:
- Angie Paccione, executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education
- Tony Frank, Colorado State University System president
- Leah L. Bornstein, Aims Community College president
- Greg Salsbury, Western Colorado University president
- Charles G. Lief, Naropa University president
- Janine Davidson, Metropolitan State University of Denver president
- Stephanie Donner, Emily Griffith Technical College executive director
- Father John P. Fitzgibbons S.J., Regis University executive director
- Paul Johnson, Colorado School of Mines president
- Jill Tiefenthaler, Colorado College president
- Cheryl D. Lovell, Adams State University president
- Jeremy Haefner, University of Denver chancellor
- Carrie Besnette Hauser, Colorado Mountain College president
- Tim Foster, Colorado Mesa University president
- Joe Garcia, Colorado Community College System president
- Andy Feinstein, University of Northern Colorado president
- Colleen Walker, Auraria Higher Education Center CEO
- Tom Stritikus, Fort Lewis College president
- Donald W. Sweeting, Colorado Christian University president
- Mark R. Kennedy, University of Colorado System president
