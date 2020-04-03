Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper will be among the Colorado musicians, chefs and celebrities appearing virtually in the Sofa King Fest, a free online platform built to entertain audiences while raising funds for local charities.
A star-studded roster is set to display their talents on "Colorado Day," running from 2-8 p.m. today on the site, including music from The Lumineers' Wesley Schultz and Leftover Salmon's Andy Thorn, and Carlin Karr, sommelier at Frasca Food & Wine, conducting a virtual wine tasting.
Hickenlooper, a Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, is scheduled to be on the site from 5-5:30 p.m. playing the piano and plucking on a banjo while telling stories, though a campaign spokesman said not to be surprised if he shows up with other instruments, too.
(The site's schedule appears to be more of a strong suggestion than anything set in stone, so it could be a good idea to tune in early to catch the former governor.)
Watch the festivities here.
Like a number of the Colorado acts, Hickenlooper, a former brewpub owner, will be raising money in a virtual tip jar for the Restaurant Workers Relief Fund, which supports restaurant workers who have been put out of work because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The streaming festival's Louisiana Day fundraising topped $40,000 on April 1, notes the magazine 5280, throwing down a challenge to Coloradans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.