Former Gov. John Hickenlooper announced he was running for Senate on Aug. 22, just one week after dropping out of the presidential race. He has been viewed as the front runner, largely due to polls conducted prior to his announcement that showed an advantage over Gardner. He has also been endorsed by presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar, as well as the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the latter of which did not go over well with many of the female candidates currently in the Senate race.

Hickenlooper has highlighted his accomplishments in business during his time as Colorado's governor. He noted that he reduced regulations for business operations, and negotiated with oil and gas companies for them to check all drilling sites for methane and other emissions.

President Trump gave his take the day of Hickenlooper's announcement.

".@SenCoryGardner has done a fantastic job representing the people of Colorado," Trump tweeted. "He really knows how to win. Strong on Crime, Borders & the 2nd A, Cory fights hard for our Military & Vets. John Hickenlooper is badly damaged after his horrible run for President. Big Primary trouble!"

Hickenlooper has been questioned for joining the race after making critical comments about the Senate during his presidential bid.

He told Colorado Politics the day of his announcement that he still believes Washington is a "lousy place if you're the type of person that likes to get things done" but that he would rather become involved than sit on the sidelines.

"I spent a lot of time thinking about it and decided this is no time to walk away; this is a time for action, for someone who has a history of bringing people together and getting things done, to invest themselves in turning Washington around," he said. "I've won twice statewide in difficult years. I'm going to go out and try to earn the support of Colorado voters."

The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission has moved its hearing on two ethics complaints related to former Gov. John Hickenlooper's travel from March 24 and 25 to April 28, citing the coronavirus outbreak.

The subpoenas issued for that hearing are also suspended until April 28, the IEC stated in its interim procedural order. The commission also noted that due to the outbreak, the hearing may be suspended again.

In November, the IEC released a 31-page investigative report on the two ethics complaints filed by the Public Trust Institute against Hickenlooper.

Former Republican Speaker of the House Frank McNulty created the institute two days before filing the first complaint, which Hickenlooper's Senate campaign alleges was fed to him by the conservative PAC America Rising.

The first complaint alleges Hickenlooper used private planes owned by corporations for travel, which violates an amendment that caps elected officials' gifts at $59. Hickenlooper said he paid for all expenses on the trip IEC specified.

The second complaint alleges that Hickenlooper used a private corporate plane to Washington, D.C., again violating Amendment 41. Hickenlooper again denied the allegations.

