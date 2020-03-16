The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission has moved its hearing on two ethics complaints related to former Gov. John Hickenlooper's travel from March 24 and 25 to April 28, citing the coronavirus outbreak.
The subpoenas issued for that hearing are also suspended until April 28, the IEC stated in its interim procedural order. The commission also noted that due to the outbreak, the hearing may be suspended again.
In November, the IEC released a 31-page investigative report on the two ethics complaints filed by the Public Trust Institute against Hickenlooper.
Former Republican Speaker of the House Frank McNulty created the institute two days before filing the first complaint, which Hickenlooper's Senate campaign alleges was fed to him by the conservative PAC America Rising.
The first complaint alleges Hickenlooper used private planes owned by corporations for travel, which violates an amendment that caps elected officials' gifts at $59. Hickenlooper said he paid for all expenses on the trip IEC specified.
The second complaint alleges that Hickenlooper used a private corporate plane to Washington, D.C., again violating Amendment 41. Hickenlooper again denied the allegations.
