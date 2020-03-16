Former Gov. John Hickenlooper announced he was running for Senate on Aug. 22, just one week after dropping out of the presidential race. He has been viewed as the front runner, largely due to polls conducted prior to his announcement that showed an advantage over Gardner. He has also been endorsed by presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Amy Klobuchar, as well as the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, the latter of which did not go over well with many of the female candidates currently in the Senate race.

Hickenlooper has highlighted his accomplishments in business during his time as Colorado's governor. He noted that he reduced regulations for business operations, and negotiated with oil and gas companies for them to check all drilling sites for methane and other emissions.

President Trump gave his take the day of Hickenlooper's announcement.

".@SenCoryGardner has done a fantastic job representing the people of Colorado," Trump tweeted. "He really knows how to win. Strong on Crime, Borders & the 2nd A, Cory fights hard for our Military & Vets. John Hickenlooper is badly damaged after his horrible run for President. Big Primary trouble!"

Hickenlooper has been questioned for joining the race after making critical comments about the Senate during his presidential bid.

He told Colorado Politics the day of his announcement that he still believes Washington is a "lousy place if you're the type of person that likes to get things done" but that he would rather become involved than sit on the sidelines.

"I spent a lot of time thinking about it and decided this is no time to walk away; this is a time for action, for someone who has a history of bringing people together and getting things done, to invest themselves in turning Washington around," he said. "I've won twice statewide in difficult years. I'm going to go out and try to earn the support of Colorado voters."