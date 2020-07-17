Gov. Jared Polis on Friday afternoon announced a new state program to spend nearly $20 million in federal coronavirus relief money on housing assistance.
House Bill 1410 led the way to the Property Owner Preservation Program, which will help people with rent and mortgage payments, as well as other housing services. The program will be part of the state Department of Local Affairs.
“This has been an incredibly challenging time for many Coloradans,” Polis said in a statement. “I want to thank the legislators who worked on this bill and applaud them for their efforts. This fund will help Coloradans who have been financially impacted by the pandemic and need rent assistance.
"This pandemic is far from over, and we will continue working to do everything we can to help provide some relief to those who have been significantly impacted. We are all in this together and we will get through this together.”
DOLA executive director Rick Garcia said the new program will allow landlords to apply for assistance on behalf of tenants and help with housing stability.
The legislation was sponsored by fellow Democrats: Reps. Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez of Denver and Tony Exum Sr. of Colorado Springs with Sens. Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada and Julie Gonzales of Denver.
Exum said House Democrats were committed to helping Coloradans affected by the virus make ends meet.
“We delivered," he said Friday. "This new support for homeowners and renters will go a long way towards helping Coloradans make their rent or mortgage and stay in their home. I’ve spoken to countless families in the Springs area and have heard first hand how badly this relief is needed. I’m excited to get the word out today and make sure that anyone who needs housing assistance knows they can visit the Division of Housing’s website to get started.”
Zenzinger added, "COVID-19 has affected every aspect of our lives – undermining not only our personal health but our economic wellbeing as well. Countless Coloradans are facing eviction or foreclosure if they don’t receive help, which is why I am proud to see this program launch and for families to get the relief that they so desperately need.”
Learn more about the program by clicking here.
