As Labor Day weekend approaches, Gov. Jared Polis urged Coloradans to continue COVID-19 precautions.
Polis emphasized the importance of avoiding large gatherings, wearing masks and staying outdoors if socializing during his regular update on the state's response on Thursday.
“This coming weekend is so important,” Polis said. “The minute our responsible and smart behaviors let up, the minute (the virus) will come roaring back.”
Polis emphasized the progress Colorado has made regarding COVID-19. He pointed to the current 2% testing positivity rates, compared with 15% to 20% rates in March, and the resumption of in-person instruction in more than half of Colorado’s school districts.
“All of this good news could be wiped out if people are reckless and careless over a long holiday weekend,” Polis said.
The news conference largely targeted young Coloradans and college students, pointing to the difficulty of containment in congregate living.
University of Colorado President Mark Kennedy, CU-Denver student David Holguin and University of Denver student Dajah Brooks also spoke.
Polis specifically called out fraternities at CU-Boulder that have continued hosting large gatherings and parties, praising the Interfraternity Council for punishing and fining those chapters.
“It only takes a few bad apples, a few bad decisions, to set a whole community back,” Polis said. “Now is not the time to party. There will be plenty of time to party in months and years ahead.”
Kennedy echoed Polis’ remarks, asking all CU students to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions and health recommendations.
“It’s understandably tempting to revert to how we’ve always done Labor Day,” Kennedy said. “Do the right thing this holiday weekend.”
Polis recommended small dinner gatherings and outdoor activities as celebration for Labor Day.
Speakers at the conference also emphasized the necessity of getting tested for the virus and continuing to wear personal protective equipment.
“The things we do today have consequences besides ourselves,” Holguin said. “You hold the ability to protect your community.”
Visit covid19.colorado.gov for testing sites and hours of operations.
