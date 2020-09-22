Gov. Jared Polis called on Colorado to "step it up" and avoid a third surge in the nearly seven-month struggle with the coronavirus pandemic.
"We're tired of the virus," the governor said at his weekly update Tuesday afternoon. "The virus is not tired of us."
Colorado saw a 45% increase in cases over the last week, with 18- to 25-year-olds rising the fastest the last two weeks, as college activities resume.
State epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy said Colorado is seeing "rapid acceleration" of infections in all demographics across the state.
"That's certainly a concerning trend for us," she said.
The state has now had about 66,000 cases, with 1,926 Coloradans who have died. The state has seen upticks in hospitalizations in 8 of the last 14 days and more cases in 12 of those days.
Polis said there had been 654 positive cases in Colorado so far Tuesday.
After the first wave in the spring, Colorado saw a similar uptick in July, the governor said.
"Generally what we’re doing is working, but we need to do it a little better," Polis said Tuesday.
Polis began his update with a moment of silence for the more than 200,000 Americans who have died so far and their families.
"We need to be smart to avoid additional fatalities and grow back our economy," he said, acknowledging the toll it's taken on individual, families and businesses .
Polis said he's especially concerned about college students, singling out cases at the University of Colorado in Boulder. While younger people might fare better than older Coloradans, 18- to 25-year-olds aren't immune.
"The danger is the community spread," Polis said, especially if college students also work in restaurants and other still-public venues.
He urged Coloradans to continue to do the things they've learned: wearing masks, socially distancing, avoiding large crowds and hand-washing.
"It's not forever," the governor said, adding "It just means instead of 30 friends you hang out with three special friends, outdoors, if possible."
