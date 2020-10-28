Wednesday afternoon Gov. Jared Polis announced that the state will issue a $375 check to lower wage-earners collecting unemployment during the pandemic.
The reason? Because President Trump and Congress failed to deliver, Polis told Colorado Politics Wednesday. The aid would apply to people formerly making up to $52,000 a year who were collected employment between March 15 and Oct. 24. Polis expects about 435,000 Coloradans to get relief from the state response.
They won't have to apply, and they will receive it in their normal unemployment insurance payments.
The $168 million total is available by pooling revenue from a variety of sources, including the state's emergency fund and money that was budgeted elsewhere and not spent in state government over the last year, Polis said.
He hopes to get people the one-time money the first week of December. Those still on unemployment will receive it in their regular benefits, while those who are not still on assistance will get the money through the direct deposit or Reliacard. Those who have been on unemployment are encouraged to log in to their benefits accounts and make sure their information is still correct, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment explained after the governor's announcement.
The U.S. House passed a second stimulus package in May, but it stalled out in the Senate. With next week's election, state and local communities don't know if or when they'll receive help.
The $375 is good for families but it's also good for Colorado's economy, since the money would be spent immediately.
"That's money that will help stores and restaurants and the overall economy," the governor said.
That makes it unlike the first federal relief money, up to $1,200, which went out to families whether they had sustained a job loss or not, so many people saved the money.
Polis plans to authorize the money in an executive order. His office said he worked with legislative leaders to find the money.
Many of those legislative leaders provided statements applauding the governor's move Wednesday afternoon.
“Together, Colorado can bounce back stronger than before, but in order to do that, we must take charge of our own fate," stated Senate President Leroy Garcia, a Democrat from Pueblo. "We can’t afford to wait around for Congress to step up while countless hardworking people are struggling to make ends meet. That’s why we have decided to forge our own way and get people the help they need now, regardless of Federal inaction."
The state Senate Republicans designated Sen. Paul Lundeen of Monument, a rising political star, to speak on their behalf:
"It is the role and responsibility of the legislature to appropriate the budget of the state of Colorado," he said in an interview. "We understand that there are people hurting, and we want to do everything we can to help those people..., but there's a way to do this that honors all the people of Colorado, and this isn't it.
"The people's voice is best discerned through their elected representatives in the General Assembly, and it's just not being listened to," he said.
Lundeen said the politics in the U.S. Senate was that Democrats wouldn't work in earnest with Republicans to get aid passed, probably because of election-year wrangling.
"People are hurting, and I care about that, too, but there's a right way and a wrong way to do this," he said.
House Speaker KC Becker, a Democrat from Boulder, is hopeful the money will help people get back on their feet.
"The governor’s executive order will boost the incomes of hundreds of thousands of Coloradans to help those in need make ends meet as COVID cases rise and we head into the winter,” she said in a statement.
House Majority Leader Alec Garnett of Denver said the money targets those hit the hardest by the pandemic's economic toll.
“If we don’t act now, Coloradans across our state will face an even larger mountain to climb to recover," he said. "This is the Colorado way - working together to govern responsibly and put our economy on the path to recovery.”
Senate Democratic leader Steve Fenberg of Boulder added, “These payments will help bridge the gap for many Coloradans, but it’s not enough. We must continue working to find solutions that support our communities during this pandemic. Too many Americans are underwater – abandoned by the federal government in their time of need. But states all across the country are stepping up for their residents, and I am proud that Colorado is among them.”
The governor's office noted Monday afternoon that Colorado’s unemployment rate is high, 6.4% in September compared to 6.7% in August, but not as high as in other states, with low and middle-income earners bearing the brunt of the downturn.
“Coloradans have made a lot of sacrifices during this pandemic, and I’m proud that we can deliver some relief to folks in Southern Colorado and across the state," stated Rep. Daneya Esgar, a Democrat from Pueblo who chairs the legislative committee that writes the state budget annually. "We are doing everything we can to support Coloradans and stimulate our economy. This boost is one of the ways we’re prioritizing helping people get through the pandemic and recover from the hardships it’s caused.”
This article has been updated to clarify who is eligible for the payment and with Republican response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.