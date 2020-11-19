Gov. Jared Polis, a member of the executive committee of the National Governor’s Association, on Thursday participated in a virtual meeting with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The meeting included eight governors: four Democrats and four Republicans’ as well as Biden’s COVID-19 task force.
Following that meeting, Polis sat down for a 30-minute virtual interview with Washington Post National Political Reporter Robert Costa as part of the Washington Post Live series.
Costa, who also hosts the PBS news program Washington Week, asked Polis about the meeting with the Biden team.
Polis said he believes there is a lot of common ground among the governors. “We really feel we can’t wait for the next administration to get things done,” he told Costa. The states are in need of a COVID-19 relief bill, vaccine information, testing and economic aid that would give governors, mayors and other elected officials breathing room. He’s also hopeful the Biden team will help schools so that students don’t miss a full year of learning.
Did the governors — specifically, the Republicans, which included the governors of Alabama, Arkansas, Utah, Maryland and Massachusetts — acknowledge that Biden has won the election, Costa asked. “I believe that’s why they were on the call,” Polis said.
Only Gov. Kay Ivey of Alabama has yet to acknowledge that Biden is the President-elect. The other four have already done so, according to published reports. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker of Massachusetts has been identified as a possible Biden cabinet pick.
Polis couldn’t resist a couple of digs at the Trump administration.
“It’s a long two months” until Biden is sworn in, Polis said, “until we have the honor of being able to work with an administration that values professionalism and competence more than the current administration.”
He was, however, complimentary of the work of medical professionals from the administration, including Dr. Deborah Birks, who recently visited Colorado, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
“We are also stepping up as a state. We have to do what we can,” noting that he is calling a special session of the General Assembly to work on economic stimulus in the coming weeks.
“We can’t wait for the federal government to get its act together,” Polis said. Businesses such as restaurants and bars won’t make it until January 20, when Biden is sworn in, nor will those relying on emergency unemployment assistance, which runs out at the end of December, he added. He also is concerned about an eviction crisis that could happen at that same time, and if “we don’t want to create a banking and foreclosure crisis, we need help now.”
Polis also addressed why cases of COVID-19 are surging in Colorado. It’s large and small informal gatherings, Polis said, as well as in restaurants and bars.
“It’s really frustrating that what we’re left with is what we have authority over, which is the formal businesses. No government can say who neighbors meet with.” He emphasized the message he’s been promoting in recent weeks, for people to cancel gatherings outside of the nuclear family.
Polis dodged a question (yes, it happens to national reporters, too) around what official steps he could take beyond the mask mandate. The governor replied that there is good mask-wearing in Colorado, and some parts of the state are better at it than others. “We are working on a county by county basis,” he added. “Our state is large, and some areas are safer than others.”
Would the governor consider a regional stay at home order, enacted by multiple governors, as a way for them to share the political burden?
Polis said there was no discussion of action like that on the call with the other governors and the Biden team.
The governor also addressed the upcoming vaccines, and whether that news is causing people to let their guards down over the virus. Polis said he hopes the vaccine news will cause people to redouble their efforts to stay safe. As to the anti-vaxxers, Polis said he believes the vast majority of Coloradans will get the vaccine, which will help keep hospitals from being overwhelmed.
Costa also asked about Polis’ views on political issues, such as why Colorado has moved to the left. While noting that more than 40% of Coloradans are unaffiliated, Polis said that President Trump’s “brand of politics doesn’t play well in a thoughtful state, one that values pragmatism over ideology.”
As to the losses of Democratic seats in the U.S. House, Polis said he believes that’s a mandate for bipartisanship. “Voters spoke clearly. They want us to work together...I hope all elected leaders in both chambers take that to heart.” He also said that he is optimistic that 2021 will be a year in which Congress functions rather than living in gridlock. “No one is better than [President-elect] Biden at bringing people together,” noting that when Biden was vice-president, he was sent to Capitol Hill to “seal the deal” on difficult issues.
Does Biden have a mandate to pursue a public option, which is also part of Polis’ agenda? There is ample opportunity, Polis said, even if Biden is unable to get an ambitious healthcare proposal through a divided Congress. It will be a different administration, Polis said, one “that wants to make affordable healthcare work instead of eliminating it.”
Polis also addressed Trump’s refusal to concede amidst “baseless allegations of voter fraud." Polis replied that he “can’t wait until we don’t have to pay attention to Trump.”
Finally, Costa and Polis talked skiing and Colorado’s ski season. Several resorts are already open, Polis said. But “it’s who you ski with. If you’re coming to ski areas for late-night parties and bars, this is not the ski season for you...it’s a matter of what folks do at the end of the ski day to stay safe.”
