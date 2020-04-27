Sunday, Gov. Jared Polis issued three executive orders, all related to reopening the state for business.
As of Monday, the state is under a "safer at home" order which is in effect until May 26, although it can be extended. Polis has said the "safer at home" phase is likely to last for two months.
But while the state is under "safer at home," many municipalities and counties are going their own way, either extending "stay at home" orders or allowing more robust reopening of businesses.
Under "Safer at Home," retail businesses can open for curbside deliveries. Real estate home showings can resume. And voluntary or elective medical, dental and veterinary procedures can take place under required safety protocols.
On Friday, personal services can resume, and retail businesses can hold public openings under required safety protocols.
Next Monday, May 4, offices can reopen at a 50% workforce capacity, with the other 50% telecommuting or in staggered shifts.
The second executive order, D 2020-045, is on elective procedures, requiring facilities to set up a plan to reduce or halt elective procedures if there is a resurgence of COVID-19, to be determined by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The third executive order, B 2020-002, designates the "New Normal Advisory Board," which will advise Polis and the CDPHE on polices and rules on social distancing during the "Safer at Home" phase. The board's focus, according to a news release, will focus on how local jurisdictions and public health agencies will coordinate with the state on public education efforts to "maximize compliance and enforcement" for the duration of the pandemic.
While the governor's picks for the board have not been announced, the order lays out the membership:
- One county commissioner from a county over 250,000 people;
- One county commissioner from a county under 250,000 people;
- One mayor from a municipality over 100,000 people;
- One mayor from a municipality under 100,000 people;
- One local public health official from a jurisdiction over 100,000 people;
- One local public health official from a jurisdiction under 100,000 people;
- One sheriff;
- One police chief;
- One fire chief; and
- One representative of the Economic Recovery and Stabilization Council.
- The Governor’s Chief of Staff, or his or her designee, who will serve as Chair of the Board;
- Executive Director of CDPHE, or his or her designee;
- Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Public Safety, or his or her designee; and
- Executive Director of the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies, or his or her designee.
Polis acknowledged the presence of a hodgepodge of county and municipal orders Monday.
Broomfield, Boulder and Jefferson counties have all extended stay-at-home orders until May 8, as has the Tri-County Health Department, but only for Adams and Arapahoe counties. Douglas County, part of Tri-County Health, is not under that agency's stay-at-home extension, and will follow the state's safer-at-home guidelines. Denver also has extended its stay-at-home order.
Weld County is going in a different direction. While Greeley has extended its stay-at-home order, the rest of Weld County is open for business with appropriate safety measures, according to a decision made by the Weld County commissioners last week.
