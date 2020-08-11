Colorado landlords must continue to provide renters some grace as the state continues to weather the coronavirus pandemic, as Gov. Jared Polis extended his emergency executive order on evictions Monday.
The measure, however, is not the ban on evictions that activists in Polis' Democratic Party have pushed the governor to pursue, as the apartment managers say evictions haven't proven to be a problem or a threat, as of yet.
The order instead tells landlords to give tenants 30 days’ notice before pursuing evictions, instead of the normal 10 days.
The previous order was set to expire Monday.
"To be Safer at Home, Coloradans impacted by COVID-19 must continue to have a home," Polis states in the extension released Monday night. "We are doing everything we can to get Coloradans back to work, but this process is gradual and must take into account the evolving public health conditions.
"Many Coloradans continue to experience substantial loss of income as a result of business closures and layoffs, hindering their ability to keep up with their rent payments through no fault of their own."
The extension is scheduled to expire in 30 days, if Polis doesn't extend it again.
