Gov. Jared Polis has extended, once again, the mandate on masks and other face coverings for another 30 days.
The original order for all Coloradans to wear masks in public places was issued July 17, 2020 and has been extended about every 30 days since then. At the time Polis issued the original order, 39 counties and municipalities already had issued their own mask orders. Those 10 and under are not required to wear a mask, and exceptions also exist for those who cannot wear a mask for medical reasons.
Additional exceptions include: those who are hearing impaired or communicating with someone who is hearing impaired and where the ability to see the mouth is essential to communication; those seated at restaurants and other food establishments, although masks must be worn once leaving the table; taking a mask off for purposes of identification; officiants at religious services, and those giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience.
Thirty-seven states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico also require masks in public. AARP reported Thursday that two states that had mask mandates — North Dakota and Mississippi — have since lifted those orders. North Dakota’s face-covering rule expired Jan. 18; and while Mississippi’s order lapsed Sept. 30, "Gov. Tate Reeves has since instituted a partial mask order covering counties with high rates of COVID-19 transmission."
The Grizzly Rose nightclub was ordered closed earlier this week by Tri-County Health for not requiring masks, and Tri-County indicated it's been a repeat violation.
RELATED: Grizzly Rose shut down indefinitely by health department following video of large crowds
Brian Hlavacek, Tri-County's director of environmental health, told KDVR this week that they're looking for compliance. But if they issue a closure order, "there’s been some sort of significant repeated non-compliance of the public health orders.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.