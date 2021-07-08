After 16 months under a declared state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday Gov. Jared Polis lifted that order and all other orders tied to it.
The original disaster emergency declaration was issued on March 11, 2020. Since then, Polis has issued 115 orders related to the pandemic in 2021 and 271 orders during 2020. Most amended or extended orders on the disaster declaration and other provisions, such as pauses on trials, a ban on evictions, orders related to mask mandates and briefly closing down businesses throughout the state in the pandemic's early weeks.
In an interview with Colorado Politics, Polis said lifting the emergency declaration is something he's sought to do as soon as possible. "I'm confident that the extraordinary powers are no longer needed."
But it's important to know that COVID-19 is not over, he said, and 282 people are currently hospitalized with the virus.
Polis addressed the current delta variant outbreak in Mesa County, stating that local areas may still have their own emergencies. Those with higher vaccination rates are seeing much lower rates of COVID-19, he said. "Unfortunately, areas of state at 40-50% [vaccination rates] not high enough to effectively suppress the virus."
The message to everyone, the governor added, is to get vaccinated and get protected. This virus will be with us for years and decades to come.
Polis also said that those who have taken advantage of the $1,200 payment to go back to work will still be paid. The deadline for applying for that program ended on June 30. He said 22,000 people went back to work under that offer.
Lifting the emergency order means all other orders tied to the pandemic are now lifted. A federal ban on evictions, issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is still in place until the end of the month.
Polis said in a statement tied to the order lifting previous orders that “this has been a challenging year for our state and country. We've experienced pain and loss but through it all, Coloradans did their part, made good choices by wearing masks, socially distancing and sacrificing moments with loved ones, and we succeeded in having one of the lowest COVID fatality rates in the nation. We have been supportive of empowering individuals to make the best decisions for themselves and their families and been guided by science every step of the way over this rocky ground. And while we have reached a milestone with over 70% of our state receiving the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, we must remain vigilant. Today, thanks to the decisions and resilience of Coloradans, our economy is roaring back and we are taking the next bold step to ensure Colorado is building back stronger than before.”
As of this week, 70.32% of adult Coloradans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, matching the goal set by President Joe Biden. Colorado is one of at least 20 states that have hit that benchmark, although vaccine rates are lower in some rural parts of the state, notably Mesa County, which has seen outbreaks of the Delta variant that has loaded up the county's hospitals
Coloradans must remain vigilant against COVID variants and the state is managing the response to these challenges in partnership with local public health, the Polis statement said.
“The State has made tremendous progress in terms of containing and treating infection and distributing the COVID-19 vaccine. Over 70% of adults have now received at least one dose of the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine, and we are beginning to see life return to a new normal. I am therefore rescinding all previous Executive Orders issued due to COVID-19 and amending and restating this Executive Order to focus only on those measures related to the State’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic emergency,” the Executive Order reads.
Following the announcement, Senate Republican Leadership offered the following statements:
“This is something we’ve been advocating for on behalf of our constituents for some time now,” said Sen. Paul Lundeen of Monument. “Every meeting we’ve had with the Governor has been punctuated with an inquiry as to when he would finally lift the order and declare this pandemic over in the State of Colorado. We’re glad to see he finally has agreed to turn this dark page in our history.”
Sen. John Cooke of Greeley said, “Coloradans have waited for this moment for a year and a half.
"They suffered through watching those they love die from a mysterious illness, they lost their jobs, and they struggled in isolation. Then, as modern medicine stepped in, they stood in line to get their vaccine, they returned to work, and their kids returned to school. It was time to let them know that this pandemic is over.”
This article has been updated to add reaction from Republican leaders and to correct that the state eviction order had already been lifted.
