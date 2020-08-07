The offices of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock report the Democrats continue to remain healthy through the coronavirus pandemic.
Other elected officials across the country have not been so lucky: Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday shortly before he was scheduled to meet President Donald Trump in Cleveland. He later said a second test that evening returned negative.
Spokespeople for Polis and Hancock say the two have been tested a number of times over the last several months to be safe.
“The governor has been tested several times and his last test was in late May, and he has shown no symptoms of illness,” Polis’ spokesman Conor Cahill said in email to Colorado Politics. “The governor wishes Gov. DeWine and his wife well and plans on reaching out to him in the next couple days as their health is very much in his thoughts.”
Mayor Hancock has been tested four times, spokeswoman Theresa Marchetta said. “He will get another test next week, as he has been doing regularly every 2-3 weeks.”
The number of coronavirus cases and related hospitalizations in Colorado might be plateauing, Polis announced earlier this week. He credited the decline to the state mask mandate and his executive order to make 10 p.m. the last call for booze at restaurants.
COVID-19 is spreading at about half the speed in the past few weeks, the Gazette reported Aug. 1. The virus’ reproductive rate was down to 1 on July 31, indicating that at least for now the spread had essentially stopped multiplying.
Still, Polis “continues to urge Coloradans to wear masks in public, practice good hygiene and social distance,” Cahill said.
Across Colorado, there have been nearly 49,500 cases of the virus and 1,852 related deaths, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
There are about 9,900 COVID-19 cases in Denver, according to the latest data from Denver Public Health. At least 417 people have died from the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.