With new cases of COVID-19 now at their highest level ever in Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis Tuesday brought on survivors of the virus to talk about their experiences.
The stories were harrowing.
Clarence Troutman, a 59 year-old Denver resident, spent a month in a coma.
It began at the end of March. Troutman said he thought he had a bad cold or flu. On April 4, he developed a fever that he couldn't shake, and began to struggle to breathe. He went to UC Health. "The last thing I remember is emptying my pockets and talking to my wife."
Twenty-seven days later he woke up in the intensive care unit, on a ventilator. He said he cried for ten minutes after being told what had happened to him.
Eventually, he stabilized, but he had to relearn how to eat and speak. After 58 days, he was discharged.
It isn't over for him and the others who shared their survivor stories. Troutman still has regular doctor visits and attends pulmonary rehab. "I am one of the most thankful guys alive." But Troutman had these words for those who think the virus isn't real or even a hoax: "I find that very disturbing," he said. "It's 100% real. We can't do too much to be safe and protect ourselves" and those around us.
"I don't wish this on anyone," he said.
Barbara Gould and her husband came home March 15 from a trip on a flight from Atlanta. She said the entire time, someone behind her was coughing, and that was in the early days of the pandemic, before safety protocols had been developed.
First, her husband got sick. Then, she did. By April 7, experiencing chest pressure, she went to Boulder Community Hospital. She was intubated three days later, and was eventually on the ventilator for 65 days out of the 91 days she was hospitalized.
After a few days, it was clear the ventilator wasn't enough. "It was clear that I was dying," she said; her lungs were like concrete. She was put on a specialized heart–lung bypass machine that is used when the lungs just cannot function on their own and was airlifted to UC Health on April 25. She remained on the bypass machine, which she described as a "Hail Mary," for 15 days.
On June 2, she was discharged to a rehab facility to be weaned off the ventilator. Gould said she had post-ICU delirium, couldn't lift her head, her muscles had atrophied and she had to relearn how to swallow and to speak.
Gould still needs supplemental oxygen and doesn't know whether she'll ever be free of that.
"I was a healthy person pre-COVID," Gould said, but she now has a long road ahead for recovery. "It's too soon to tell what the new normal will be." She and her family suffer from PTSD and she has liver damage to boot.
And one other thing: her hair fell out. The picture of her at the right is what she looked like in February, and Polis said that's the Barbara he knows.
The picture at left was at Tuesday's press conference.
Kim Powell is a nurse practitioner, and prior to COVID an avid runner, hiker and drummer. She's mostly vegan and has never smoked. "These were the 'before' times," she said. Powell went into the hospital on May 22 and while her stay was just a few days, she lost 20 pounds, has suffered from very high blood pressure, chest pain, vision changes, continuous headaches and shortness of breath. In August, she had hoped she was well enough to start cardiac rehabilitation in hopes of running again. She lasted just three minutes.
Anything more than a slow walk to the mailbox requires oxygen, she said. "I haven't regained the stamina or grip to play the drums." She's developed six pulmonary nodules in her right lung and circulatory problems.
"Many of us experience survivorship silently," Powell said. "It's affected every organ and system in my body and every person in my life."
Polis said Tuesday the state added 1,433 new cases of COVID-19, and that 538 people are currently hospitalized. It's the upward trend in hospitalizations that is causing concern, he said, which have doubled in the last month.
Polis also said he continues to be concerned about a lack of a national strategy for turning the pandemic around, with most states now experiencing another surge in cases.
If Coloradans don't ramp up their efforts to stay socially distanced, wear masks, and other protocols, modeling shows hospital capacity cold be exceeded by the end of the year.
"Many of those who make it out [of the hospital] are not the same as when they went in," he said.
The governor also pointed out that growth in cases is affecting every age group. "We need to do a better job of staying safer at home, wearing masks, avoiding groups and get togethers." Last week, Polis issued an order limiting gatherings to ten people or less and no more than two households, and Tuesday he suggested people avoid even the two-household limit. "We've got to get control over this in the next few weeks" with the holiday season around the corner.
"The best thing to do is not to get COVID-19 in the first place."
Polis said too many Coloradans are not taking the pandemic seriously. "I hope this is a wake-up call...it's about saving the lives of others."
He also dismissed the need for stricter statewide orders, noting that some parts of the state have relatively low transmission levels and that the state's response is different in those areas versus the counties where the virus is surging.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Tuesday that Adams County will be on Safer at Home 3, beginning Wednesday. Denver County also is moving to Safer at Home 3, according to Denver Mayor Michael Hancock. Arapahoe, Otero and Crowley counties are moving to Safer at Home 2, also on Wednesday.
La Plata County moved to Safer at Home 2 on Monday and Mesa County, which had been at the least strict level, Protect Our Neighbors, moved to Safer at Home 1, also on Monday. Every Safer at Home level limits personal gatherings to 10 or fewer people from no more than two households, along with other capacity limitations.
Colorado’s dial framework, controlled by CDPHE, provides different levels of "openness" at the county level. The dial has five levels that dictate capacity restrictions for businesses, restaurants, schools and other locations.
