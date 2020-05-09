Working in front of the empty, darkened Senate chambers, Chris Martinez cleans and polishes the railings along the hallway and stairs on Tuesday, March 17. The Colorado State Capitol building is eerily quiet as the General Assembly is temporarily adjourned because of COVID-19 until March 30, 2020 on March 17, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. The Colorado state website says the State Capitol building will be temporarily closed to the public Monday, March 16 until Wednesday, March 18 for cleaning all areas as per CDPHE and CDC guidelines.