U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner indicated that President Donald Trump has been generally supportive of the direction of U.S. marijuana policy and advised the president to openly support reform of federal cannabis laws.
In an interview with Marijuana Moment, Gardner cited support for marijuana legalization in Colorado and nationwide, observing, “I think the president would be right to get on the side of the people and obviously that certainly would help.” Gardner added that whenever he broached the issue with Trump, the president’s response is “usually a very supportive comment.”
Gardner is a cosponsor of the Secure And Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which would allow marijuana businesses access to the banking industry, despite the drug being outlawed at the federal level. The U.S. House of Representatives included a companion bill sponsored by U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter in its latest coronavirus relief proposal.
“There’s no doubt that many of my Republican colleagues, including Senator [Mitch] McConnell, probably don’t want to support this or are trying to find a way to make it go away,” Gardner told Marijuana Moment, referring to the Republican majority leader. He said that the SAFE Banking Act is necessarily related to the pandemic because banks are loaning large amounts of money to businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program to keep them afloat.
“Well, all of that money is leaving the financial system, here’s an opportunity for us to bring billions of dollars into the financial system that could then be turned around to save even more businesses,” Gardner said.
Colorado was one of the first states to legalize retail marijuana in 2012, and there are only eight states where the substance remains fully illegal.
