Nursing assistant Amie Morehead, left, demonstrates on Second Lieutenant Adam Heard, right, a mock testing at the newly established consolidated screening and testing center at Fort Carson at Evans Army Community Hospital on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Starting Thursday the center will be open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m providing initial-screening and testing for patients with COVID-19 symptoms and concerns.(Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)