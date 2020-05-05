In politics and pandemics, it pays to have friends, and U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner has pals in Taiwan. Increasingly, so does Colorado.
The senator scored the state another 100,000 masks Tuesday in the cache of 2.28 million Taiwan is donating to the United States.
He helped broker 100,000 masks from the Chinese breakaway province on April 1, too, as well as 100,000 masks donated by Lowe's Home Improvement Warehouse.
Gardner chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on East Asia, the Pacific and International Cybersecurity Policy.
“I would like to thank all of Taiwan on behalf of the medical professionals in Colorado who desperately need the masks that Taiwan is graciously donating,” he said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “It has been an honor to work with President Tsai [Ing-wen] to advance the friendship between the U.S. and Taiwan.
"Taiwan is more than willing to help the world beat the COVID-19 pandemic, and this incredible act of generosity is further reason that Taiwan should be granted observer status at the World Health Organization.”
Gardner has been a friend to Taiwan, as it seeks to distance itself from Beijing.
The Colorado senator was the driver of the TAIPEI Act, which President Trump signed on March 26, to create a strategy to strengthen diplomatic ties with the U.S. and other governments, as well as encourage allies to step up if Taiwan is threatened.
The act also notes Taiwan’s participation in international organizations such as the World Health Organization during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, Gardner also worked with the South Korea to get more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests for Colorado, as well as 100,000 more tests from Englewood-based Aytu Bioscience.
