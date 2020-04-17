U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner has authored legislation to impose harsher penalties on false advertising for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
“Unfortunately, there are bad actors who want to prey on the fear and uncertainty caused by this pandemic to rip off the most vulnerable among us,” Gardner said. “My legislation, the CEASE Act, makes clear that we will not tolerate and we will heavily punish people who use this crisis to take advantage of others.”
The proposal prescribes a fine of up to $50,000 fine and a prison sentence of up to one year for a first offense, punishments currently capped at $5,000 and six months in jail. Per federal code, violations would relate to false advertising which is likely to “induce, directly or indirectly the purchase of food, drugs, devices, services, or cosmetics.”
The Federal Trade Commission is responsible for enforcement, as it has been with supplement vendors who pitch other "miracle cures" without scientific evidence. The agency has been continuously sending letters to companies that advertise their products as treatments or cures for COVID-19.
One communication to Rocky Mountain IV Medics in Frederick — an "in-home IV drip therapy" provider — referenced the company’s website and Facebook page, where there was a message stating “IV Vitamin C treatments are starting to show promising results [treating COVID-19]! If you’re looking for IV Vitamin C therapy, we have ASAP and prescheduled appointments available.” There is no proven treatment for COVID-19 and the FTC asked the company to cease making such claims.
The FTC also called out entities that advertised their products could “fight off Coronavirus” or that “regular dosing of Vitamin C could help to prevent the Coronavirus.” It warned telecommunications providers that knowingly aid in robocalls conveying misinformation about products is illegal.
