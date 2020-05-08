Colorado Republican Sen. Cory Gardner is on a bipartisan team in seeking to spur American manufacturing to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, including help with vaccines and personal protective equipment.
Gardner and joined Democratic Sens. Chris Coons of Delaware, Gary Peters of Michigan and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York in a letter to the Senate Appropriations Committee leadership urging them to expand the Manufacturing USA network to step up.
“In the short term, we urge Congress to enlist this network to address critical needs in the American supply chain — including vaccines, diagnostic products, personal protective equipment, and intensive care tools — by providing robust supplemental funding to the program in the next relief bill,” wrote Gardner and the Democrats.
The network was created in 2014 to spur on manufacturing innovation through a partnership of private industry, academia and federal resources.
Today it includes 1,900 members, including community colleges, research universities, economic development entities and private companies.
Read the full letter by clicking here.
