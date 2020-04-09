U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner appears to be addressing Colorado's shortage of masks — 100,000 at a time.
"Great news for Colorado," he tweeted. "I’ve been working with @Lowes to secure more face masks for Colorado and they are graciously donating 100,000 N95 masks to @GovofCO and @COemergency. On behalf of Coloradans everywhere, thank you @Lowes!"
On April 1, Gardner lauded 100,000 masks coming to Colorado from Taiwan, a country with which he has courted as a member of key international committees in the Senate.
President Trump credited Gardner's request for 100 ventilators for Colorado from the national stockpile on Wednesday.
While that might help, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis has said the state could need as many as 10,000 ventilators. Last weekend, he told CNN that he had ordered 500 ventilators, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency scooped them up, instead.
Gardner's office said Thursday that the Republican senator had been calling and emailing Lowe's to secure more masks to meet the state's shortage, as Colorado moves into what's expected to be its peak for the outbreak.
The North Carolina-based retailer announced on March 20 that it would donate $10 million in protective gear for hospitals nationwide, along with $25 million to help meet the needs of its employees in the crisis and $3 million for small businesses.
"Over the past several weeks, more than 300,000 Lowe’s associates have worked around the clock to ensure our customers, first responders and government officials have access to the essential products they need to keep their families safe, their businesses running and their communities healthy through this unprecedented time," Lowes president and CEO Marvin Ellison said in a statement at the time.
Gardner's office said the supplies should arrive in Colorado next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.