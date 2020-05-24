U.S. Sens. Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet dig live music in D.C., if you mean government aid for music venues.
The Colorado duo are among 41 senators who signed a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell asking that the places where people previously gathered to enjoy performances make their way into a next government aid package in response to COVID-19.
“Live event venues were among the first to close as COVID-19 spread across the country, and they are likely to be among the last to reopen," the letter states. "Concerts and live events may not be possible until a vaccine is readily available to the public, which could be many months away, if not longer. Until that time, live event venues will remain shuttered, leaving employees without jobs and businesses without revenue."
Music venues support local economies and the health of the music scene, serving "as incubators and launch pads for the most popular talent in the world," the senators wrote.
The letter seeks a "vital lifeline" for venues that make up the "social, cultural, and economic fabric of so many of our communities."
The letter warns, "This industry is not going to make it without our help.”
Read the full letter by clicking here.
The request is backed by the National Independent Venue Association, which has more than 30 members in Colorado:
- 10 Mile Music Hall (Frisco)
- Aggie Theater (Fort Collins)
- Animas City Theatre (Durango)
- Antero Hall @ Eck's Saloon (Lakewood)
- Belly Up Aspen (Aspen)
- Boulder Theatre (Boulder)
- Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom (Denver)
- Dairy Arts Center (Boulder)
- Fox Theatre (Boulder)
- Gerald Ford Amphitheater (Vail)
- Herb’s Jazz & Blues (Denver)
- Hi-Dive (Denver)
- Knew Conscious (Denver)
- Levitt Pavilion (Denver)
- Middleman (Denver)
- Mishawaka Amphitheatre (Bellvue)
- Moxi Theater (Greeley),
- Ophelia's Electric Soap Box (Denver)
- Roxy Broadway (Denver),
- Seventh Circle Music Collective (Denver)
- Sheridan Opera House (Telluride)
- Soiled Dove Underground (Denver)
- Soul Rebel Festival (Boulder)
- Sunshine Studios Live (Colorado Springs)
- Tennyson's Tap (Denver)
- The Armory (Fort Collins)
- The Black Box (Denver)
- The Black Sheep (Colorado Springs)
- The Caribou Room (Nederland)
- The Monkey Barrel (Denver)
- The Oriental Theater (Denver)
- The Walnut Room (Denver)
- Vilar Performing Arts Center (Avon)
- Washington’s (Fort Collins)
- Wild Horse Saloon (Durango)
- Z2 Entertainment (Boulder)
