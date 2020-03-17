U.S. Sens. Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet, along with six Colorado U.S. representatives, on Tuesday signed a letter asking FEMA to reach out to and further clarify coronavirus safety resources for state, local, territorial, tribal governments.
“Many counties across Colorado have expressed frustration over what they perceive as a lack of clear guidance as to what actions are reimbursable under this national emergency declaration,” the letter stated.
“COVID-19 has become a global pandemic and a national crisis. It is critical that all levels of government are equipped with the information and resources needed to combat this novel coronavirus," it continued. "For this reason, we are requesting that FEMA reach out to local governments (i.e., counties and municipalities) and provide them with the necessary information to make them aware of all of the resources and assistance available to them during this emergency.”
The letter signed by Bennet and Gardner noted that on Friday President Donald Trump invoked the Stafford Act, which allows local, municipal, county, tribal and territorial governments to access federal funds through the FEMA public assistance program.
"However, confusion on the ground is pervasive and many local agencies are unsure what is reimbursable under this section of the Stafford Act," the lawmakers wrote.
They specifically addressed Coloradans counties' frustration "over what they perceive as a lack of clear guidance as to what actions are reimbursable under this national emergency declaration."
"While FEMA and other agencies have provided a few examples of what can be reimbursed – such as costs associated with activating State Emergency Operations Centers and the state National Guards – they have not provided specific examples for the local levels or clear guidelines on how to access these funds," the letter states.
The Colorado representatives who signed the letter were Diana DeGette, Doug Lamborn, Ed Perlmutter, Scott Tipton, Joe Neguse and Jason Crow, according to a press release.
