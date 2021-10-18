A spokeswoman for Republican Heidi Ganahl's gubernatorial campaign says the Coloradan's campaign is getting in touch with supporters who attended an event in Colorado Springs a week ago that featured Ganahl talking on stage with conservative radio host Dennis Prager, who announced Monday that he tested positive last week for the virus that causes COVID-19 and had been attempting to get infected.

Ganahl, the frontrunner in a crowded field of potential GOP challengers to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, held an hour-long campaign event on Oct. 10 dubbed The Future of Colorado with Prager, a nationally syndicated talk show host and founder of Prager U, a company that produces conservative videos.

Prager said Monday on his radio show that he was broadcasting from his home because he has COVID-19 and has been "steadily improving" since testing positive "last week" for the coronavirus, adding that he has undergone monoclonal antibody treatment.

Lexi Swearingen, communications director for Ganahl's campaign, told Colorado Politics that after learning about Prager's diagnosis on Monday the campaign is encouraging people who attended the event to get tested and follow guidelines if they're symptomatic.

"The campaign was not aware Dennis had contracted Covid until the announcement on his show," Swearingen said in a text message.

"We have not been made aware of anyone who attended the event outside of Dennis’ inner circle getting the virus. We are reaching out to all those who attended to make sure they are informed. We encourage those who attended, and all Coloradans for that matter, to get tested and follow CDC guidelines if they experience any Covid-like symptoms."

She added that Ganahl is fully vaccinated and hasn't experienced any symptoms since the event.

Around 100 people attended the sold-out event at the Marriott Colorado Springs.

Swearingen said the Ganahl campaign "followed the health guidelines of the hotel, which were posted on the door for all who entered."

Prager hasn't been vaccinated against the virus, which caused a global pandemic and has been surging in recent weeks in Colorado and other states. He said Monday that he's been taken unapproved therapies, including zinc, hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, an anti-parasitic medicine commonly used to treat livestock.

"I have done what a person should do if one is not going to get vaccinated," Prager said on his show.

Calling natural immunity "infinitely preferable" to "vaccine immunity," Prager said that's what he has "hoped for the entire time," adding that he has "engaged with strangers, constantly hugging them, taking photos with them, knowing that I was making myself very susceptible to getting COVID."

Prager's remarks were first reported by Jason Campbell, a researcher with liberal-leaning Media Matters for America, who tweeted a clip from Prager's show Monday.

Dennis Prager announces he has COVID-19 while ranting against vaccines and declaring that he was trying to get infected https://t.co/z12VuK3Wrw pic.twitter.com/0OP0Ge2aYi — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 18, 2021

Colorado on Friday had the 14th-highest rate of COVID infections in the country, the Denver Gazette reported, with 982 patents hospitalized — the highest number so far this year — and 78% of those patients unvaccinated, according to the state health department's COVID-19 incident commander Scott Bookman. He noted that nearly 90% of Colorado's intensive care unit beds are currently occupied by patients who have COVID and those who don't.

According to the rolling, seven-day average cited Monday by the New York Times, 20 people are dying every day in Colorado from COVID, up 16% from two weeks earlier. In total, there have been 8,054 fatalities from the disease in Colorado since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

+13 Colin Powell dies, barrier-breaking soldier and diplomat WASHIINGTON — Colin Powell, the barrier-breaking soldier and diplomat who served Democratic and Republican presidents in war and peace but who…

Colorado lags in turnaround on tests in a still uneven pandemic In one recent week, a New Yorker got a free COVID-19 test in a jiffy, with results the next day, while a Coloradan had to shell out $50 for a test two cities from her hometown after a frantic round of pharmacy-hopping.

Colorado has 14th highest rate of COVID-19 cases in US, state health officials say COVID-19 infections continue to rise in Colorado as rates in other states drop, putting Colorado in the 14th spot in the U.S. for the highest seven-day incidence rate of infections as of Thursday.