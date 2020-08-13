Denver residents will have another avenue for getting tested for COVID-19 with free tests that will be administered at the Center for African American Health at 3350 Hudson St. on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All are welcome, regardless of insurance and immigration status, the city announced, and results should be available in about three to five business days.
Data gathered by Denver Public Health showed a disproportionate number of coronavirus deaths are linked to race and ethnicity. In response, the Mayor’s Office of Social Equity and Innovation launched a Racial Equity Council as a strategy to boost “ access to testing through consistent outreach to communities most adversely impacted by COVID-19.” The council has helped identify underserved communities around the city.
Deidre Johnson, CEO and executive director for the center, said that part of the council’s goal was to offer a different testing site for those who cannot make it to the Pepsi Center testing site, as well as to help the overall community. This is the third time that this center has offered testing, with the first two in June.
“ All of these community sites are trusted community sites,” Johnson said. “One way we can help be responsive during this time is to provide easy access ..., especially since in Northeast Denver and nationally the African American infection and death rate is higher.”
According to the APM Research lab, 1 in 1,250 Black Americans has died from COVID-19, compared to 1 in 2,800 deaths of white Americans . Currently, Colorado has over 52,000 total confirmed COVID-19 cases, with Denver having over 10,400 confirmed cases.
“The Racial Equity (Council) has really been strategic in (seeing) where folks who are testing positive are coming from and saying, 'Let’s do more testing in those sites,' ” Johnson said. “The key is getting people used to knowing ‘Hey, this is a place I can go.’ ”
Johnson said she is hopeful that people continue to come together to remove barriers to testing so that more citizens can learn if they are infected.
“If we can keep doing that ... I think we will have a chance at recovery,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.