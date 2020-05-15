The United Food & Commercial Workers Union Local 7, which represents approximately 22,000 workers in Colorado and Wyoming, is calling for Gov. Jared Polis to extend the public health order requiring grocery store employees to wear face coverings, and to make it apply to customers as well.
“As you know, many localities and counties have issued face mask orders, of varying specificity and effect, with regard to customers entering retail groceries,” wrote Local President Kim C. Cordova in a letter dated May 14. “Unfortunately, enforcement is not a hallmark of these orders — and we continue to receive reports of shoppers entering stores without the required face masks even in municipalities and counties with such orders. This, of course, is a substantial health risk, not just to their fellow customers, but to our members and all retail grocery employees.”
On April 17, Polis issued an executive order that would expire in 30 days requiring workers “in critical businesses and critical government functions to wear a non-medical mask covering their nose and mouth while at work and while serving the public.” There is no statewide requirement to wear a mask in public generally.
Cordova said she is aware of 64 of the Local’s 17,000 grocery store workers who have been infected with COVID-19, and one death. She argued that the public health benefit to other customers and employees outweighs the inconvenience that some people feel while wearing a face covering.
“Under the circumstances, it seems imperative there is uniformity of enforcement, not just in localities or counties where a face mask order may be in theoretical effect, but throughout the State of Colorado” she wrote.
The Mayo Clinic has advised that mask wearing should be part of COVID-19-prevention along with distancing and frequent hand washing. While medical-grade N95 respirators help prevent the wearer of the mask from becoming infected, other forms of face coverings keep the wearer from infecting others.
“Countries that required face masks, testing, isolation and social distancing early in the pandemic seem to have had some success slowing the disease's spread,” the clinic wrote. “Common sense also suggests that some protection is better than none.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.