The governor's office elaborated on the condition of the first gentleman, Marlon Reis, Monday evening, a day after he was admitted to the hospital with worsening COVID-19 symptoms.
Gov. Jared Polis, recovering from the virus himself, drove his partner to the hospital in their personal vehicle after Reis' cough got worse and he had shortness of breath.
"The First Gentleman has normal oxygen saturation, is in good spirits, and looks forward to returning home soon. He has received dexamethasone for inflammation and Remdesivir, and he has not required oxygen," according to the statement.
The governor's office said it would provide more information as it becomes available.
Polis, diagnosed nine days ago with Reis, is not experiencing symptoms, worked from home during last week's special session and awaits clearance from his doctors to return to his public duties, his office said.
"The First Gentleman and Governor appreciate all of the kind words and support they have received during this time and continue to urge all Coloradans to do their part to slow the spread of this virus," the statement continued. "That means wearing a mask in public, staying six feet from others, avoiding large gatherings and washing your hands regularly."
