Gov. Jared Polis drove the first gentleman, Marlon Reis, to a hospital Sunday night when Reis' COVID-19 symptoms worsened, the governor's office said.
The governor and first gentleman announced their diagnosis a week ago. Polis has continued to work from home,
"As a precaution, the First Gentleman has been transported to the hospital for review and treatment," the governor's office said in a Sunday night statement. "Governor Polis is not experiencing any additional symptoms at this time."
Over the last 24 hours on the eighth day of his recovery, Reis had a "slightly worsening" cough and shortness of breath.
At Tuesday's press conference, Polis had remarked that he and Reis were had experienced only minor symptoms, adding that "I'm certainly not out of the woods."
"This could certainly take a different turn after several days," he cautioned. " ... We have two small kids, and there's a one-in-12 chance one of us could be in the hospital in a week. That's a startling thing."
The governor's office said they would provide more information when it's available.
