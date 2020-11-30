The first day of an expected three-day special session of the Colorado General Assembly set in motion the proposals to deliver aid to Coloradans for rent or mortgages, utility bills and food, as well as aid to small businesses and arts organizations affected by capacity limitations.
Legislators on Monday saw the introductions of 22 bills in the House and 13 measures in the Senate, including two resolutions, that seek to address effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The money for the COVID-19 relief package comes from higher-than-expected tax revenues, disclosed during the Sept. 20 revenue forecast, that showed projected spending in excess of $280 million.
That figure, however, doesn't include a proposed sales tax holiday for restaurants, bars and food trucks, which would be allowed under House Bill 1004 to retain up to $2,000 per month in sales taxes they collect, to use for rent or other business needs. The bill's fiscal note estimates as much as $52.8 million in lost state revenue from that measure.
Among the major bills that passed on day one: Senate Bill 1, the direct aid package to small businesses.
As introduced, the bill sets aside $57.1 million in direct aid to small businesses, arts and cultural organizations, and minority-owned businesses. That includes restaurants, bars, taverns, arts and culture organizations (theaters, for example) and gyms. Bill sponsor Sen. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, introduced an amendment to allow the film and TV industry access to those relief dollars.
Eligible businesses would be located in counties at the "red" level as of Dec. 31, 2020, according to the bill.
Restaurants and bars have been among the most vocal on how the pandemic and public health orders have affected their businesses. Mollie Steinemann of the Colorado Restaurant Association told the Senate Finance Committee that restaurants need cash and capacity help, and without it, many restaurants won't last another month. The bill will alleviate some of those cash concerns, she said.
"This will not save" the bar and restaurant industry, warned Stephanie Hicks of the Tavern League of Colorado, "but it's a step in the right direction."
The bill passed on a 7-0 vote and headed to Senate Appropriations.
A bill to help Coloradans with utility bills won unanimous support from the Senate Finance Committee, as did a bill to provide rent and mortgage assistance to Coloradans who lost jobs or income because of COVID-19. That bill, Senate Bill 2, was amended to add $10 million on eviction legal assistance, bringing its total to $60 million. Senate Bill 3 sets aside $5 million for utility bill assistance through the nonprofit Energy Outreach Colorado.
The first day of the special session has not been without controversy, and mostly, it's been about masks and who isn't wearing them.
While desks in the Senate are separated by Plexiglas dividers, masks are still required but not enforced, and that meant about half of the Senate Republicans didn't wear them.
And tempers sometimes got a little short, due in part to technical difficulties surrounding public testimony.
Sen. Julie Gonzales, a Denver Democrat who chairs the Senate Finance Committee, reminded members that "we're all just trying to do the best we can. We're going to treat each other with a little grace & patience."
This story will be updated as bills continue to move through the Senate on Monday.
