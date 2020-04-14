The Federal Emergency Management Agency has delivered $3 million worth of infant supplies for Colorado, destined for families in poverty and those having difficulty finding products in stores.
“We are thrilled with the response we’ve received from FEMA and the quick distribution of these much-needed supplies,” said Michelle Barnes, executive director of the Colorado Department of Human Services.
The delivery includes 8,200 cases of formula, 23,260 packages of diapers and 53,167 packages of diaper wipes. Women enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children and child care providers who participate in the state’s Emergency Child Care Collaborative will also be eligible.
Grocery stores that have seen shortages of commonly-used household items, such as toilet paper and eggs, have also seen shelves depleted of baby products. Families without sufficient diapers may resort to changing them less frequently, which could cause infections.
The state’s Feeding Task Force is coordinating the distribution of food to 34 family resource centers. The group started on March 9 to address nutritional needs related to the pandemic, and includes representatives from the human services department, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Colorado Department of Agriculture, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado Department of Education and several nonprofit organizations.
The following is a list of distribution sites statewide for the FEMA supplies:
Family Resource Center Roaring Fork Schools
Huerfano Family Resource Center
Tri-County Family Care Center
Washington County Connections
