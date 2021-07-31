Representatives of Colorado's federal and state courts came out largely in favor of continued virtual proceedings during a discussion on Friday over the lessons learned by the judiciary from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I recently had a hearing where we did make the hearing available to the public and 100 people called in and listened," said U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter. "We probably ought to come to terms with the fact that this regularized use of video teleconferencing and telephonic hearings may make it a lot easier for people to not only get access to our court proceedings, but tape record them, video record them and have them played back elsewhere."
Neureiter and six other judges participated in a virtual panel from the Colorado Judicial Coordinating Council recapping the changes COVID-19 has catalyzed both publicly in courtrooms and behind closed doors.
"The conferences that the justices have once a week when we’re in term, we held those in person, but we went to a large conference room where we were able to sit 6 feet from each other and we were masked," said Colorado Supreme Court Justice Carlos A. Samour Jr. He added that pre-pandemic, the members of the Court would typically go to lunch together after discussing cases. They put that tradition on hold, however, until it was safe to do so.
Two important themes emerged during the discussion: use of technology to conduct business and the continued backlog of jury trials.
On the whole, the judges recognized that litigants and lawyers prefer remote appearances for many types of courtroom proceedings, especially those that are brief. Criminal defendants are able to avoid taking time off of work to sit in a courtroom for their case, for example, and out-of-state lawyers will travel to Colorado less often, saving their clients money.
"I think that there are some aspects of a virtual remote system that we can use going on in the future, again based on the consent of the parties," said District Court Judge Elizabeth A. Weishaupl of the 18th Judicial District in Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties. She described how some people may want to testify at a sentencing hearing from out of state, like the family members of a victim.
"I think [videoconferencing platform] WebEx just makes us have a bigger courtroom, in some ways," she added.
Colorado Politics previously reported about the methods courts used to open up access to both the public and to litigants during the pandemic. The state Supreme Court had already been live streaming its oral arguments, and continued doing so with the justices appearing by webcam from their chambers.
State trial courts used WebEx, and the federal district court employed public call-in lines and videoconferencing.
"We sometimes forget that this is not our justice system. It’s the public’s," said Samour, endorsing the idea that trial court judges should have the ultimate say over whether to go virtual. "The public has the right to watch proceedings and to know what’s going on in the courts and how proceedings are handled."
However, the judges drew the line on conducting trials virtually. Samour said he had a hard time believing a criminal jury trial could ever take place remotely, and Chief Judge Michael A. Martinez of Denver District Court believed the public work of the judiciary needs to take primarily in person.
The courts do not currently have the technology for remote jury trials, Martinez said, "although one of the positives that’s come out of the pandemic is we’ve developed new technologies and we continue to strive."
The moderator for the panel, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Thomas B. McNamara, asked the jurists whether they would be able to exercise the same degree of empathy toward parties over a computer screen as they would face to face. Neureiter acknowledged it would be a challenge, given that an in-person proceeding "forces the judge to look at the human being in front of you."
U.S. District Court Judge Christine M. Arguello described the first trial she conducted in 2021 in which she actually found a benefit when witnesses gave remote testimony from another location, rather than in her courtroom with masks and social distancing.
"I prefer the video because I could see them up close and personal," she said. "I know a lot of lawyers think it’s better to be in person."
As a consequence of jury trials being suspended during the pandemic, both federal and state trial courts are contending with a backlog. The Colorado General Assembly passed legislation this year at the judicial branch's request, giving courts the limited ability to postpone trials beyond the legal speedy trial deadline. Defense attorneys were generally opposed, believing cases would be resolved quicker if trial dates arrived sooner.
But at the federal district court, multiple judges are now scheduling jury trials further into the future, with at least one judge having trials set for 2023, according to Neureiter. He also disclosed that civil case filings increased 3% during 2020, to 3,857 total cases.
"Maybe the lawyers who were sitting at home not trying cases were instead coming up with new cases to file," he suggested. There was also a rise in the number of inmates challenging their conditions of incarceration amid the pandemic.
Neureiter conveyed the frustration of some federal judges that parties are not settling cases as often because there is no imminent trial date. There were 16 federal jury trials total in 2020 — largely before public health restrictions took place in March — compared to 55 the prior year. In addition, the time between filing a case and the eventual trial is also increasing, and is now 36 months on average.
"We denying some justice there," Neureiter admitted.
Overall, the judges believed the legal system responded well to the pandemic, given the extraordinary circumstances. District Court Judge Darryl F. Shockley of Boulder County held up the nimbleness of tech companies as an aspiration for the judiciary, saying that "we should be willing to be more flexible in how we carry out our jobs."
Martinez, who said that practically no one had a court operations plan in the early stages of the pandemic, agreed with that sentiment.
"Don’t get comfortable," he said. "What you think you know now will change in 30 seconds.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.