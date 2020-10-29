Four days after the official launch of the state's COVID-19 exposure notification app, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced Thursday that more than a half-million Coloradans have signed on, a "huge win" for Colorado.
But it comes just as the number of Coloradans who have tested positive for the virus hit a "grim milestone" of more than 100,000 cases.
According to CDPHE, 587,615 Coloradans have enabled the app, more than 10% of the state population. About 81% of Coloradans have smartphones, which is required for the app, which means at least 15% of the population are on board. CDPHE officials said last week that their goal was 15%, which an Oxford University study showed could lessen the number of cases by 8% and deaths by 6%.
The app, a joint effort of Apple and Google, uses a Bluetooth "token" that is exchanged between people who have enabled the app and who are in close proximity, such as sitting close by on a bus or standing in line to vote, for example.
The tokens are exchanged based on a combination of time and distance, according to Sarah Tuneberg, special adviser on COVID-19 at CDPHE. For instance, two people standing six feet apart and who have both enabled the app would exchange tokens in about 10 minutes. For two people who are two feet apart, it would be much less time.
The app sets up a log with the tokens from the previous 14 days. The log is updated at least once a day to eliminate tokens older than 14 days. The token is a series of random numbers that does not include personal information. According to Google, the random numbers change every 10 to 20 minutes to ensure someone cannot be identified, even by location.
If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they will get a call from a contact tracer, asking if they have the app enabled. The person who tests positive would then be asked if they want to alert others they've been exposed. If "yes," then the positive person will get a text message with a link. Once opened, the positive person would be asked three questions: if they've traveled outside the country, if they consent to the notification service, and if the service can send the notification to others. It then kicks off the service that anonymously notifies others that they have been exposed.
Those exposed will then be provided with information about testing, quarantining and to contact the local public health department.
The app is automatically added to iPhones, and a push notification was sent out on Sunday to request permission to enable the app. For those who did not get the notification, it can be found in the iPhone settings, under "Exposure Notifications," and then choose "Colorado" as the location. Those with Android phones can download the app from Google Play. CDPHE does not yet have data on who the bigger adopters are, iPhone or Android-phone users. As of 2019, phones with Android operating systems have a slightly larger market share, at about 51%.
The app comes just as Colorado cases of COVID-19 are surging and the state has hit its third wave of the virus. This week, the CDPHE announced the state's seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 is between 6% and 7%. The World Health Organization recommends a positivity rate of below 5%, which reflects sufficient testing as well as limited viral transmission. More than 100,000 Coloradans have now come down with the virus, which Tuneberg called a "grim milestone" on Thursday.
New daily cases, according to CDPHE, are above 1,400 and have been at that level for the last three days, and that's a record. The number of new daily cases has been above 1,000 per day for nearly two weeks.
Hospitalizations are also on the upswing, with more than 600 hospitalized. Dr. Ginger Stringer of CDPHE said those increasing hospitalizations put pressure on the healthcare system, and at current rates could match the rates seen in April, when more than 1,200 people were in Colorado hospitals due to the virus.
Stringer said one way to relieve the pressure on hospitals is to get a flu shot, which she said would prevent flu-related hospitalizations and allow hospitals to conserve capacity.
