Douglas County has inaugurated a mobile unit serving three of its four new, free COVID-19 testing locations, which will be open on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Dec. 30.
“Providing accessible testing options for our residents is important so that those who test positive may obtain appropriate health care and take precautions to avoid infecting others,” said Commissioner Abe Laydon.
The drive-up locations provide diagnostic and antibody testing, and are available to anyone even if they do not have health insurance. Locations already in operation are:
- Douglas County Fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Rd. in Castle Rock (available Tuesdays/Wednesdays/Thursdays)
- St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 9203 S University Blvd in Highlands Ranch (available Wednesdays)
- Chapparal High School, 15655 Brookstone Dr. in Parker (available Fridays)
The fourth site, Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons Street, will be available on Mondays beginning on Sept. 14.
The mobile unit is the result of a $1.1 million agreement with STRIDE Community Health Center. Money came from the federal CARES Act that Congress approved in March. Test results will likely take two to five days to process, and individuals should register online.
As of Sept. 2, Tri-County Health Department reported that there has been no change in Douglas County’s COVID-19 caseload over the last two weeks. The county has seven hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients, with no new admissions since Aug. 30.
