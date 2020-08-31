Douglas County has entered into an agreement with its municipalities allowing for reimbursements of $8 million in COVID-19-related expenses through federal CARES Act money.
“We know the power of partnership,” wrote Commissioner Lora Thomas on Twitter. “The county government joined all 5 municipalities in an IGA for the $30.1M in federal CARES money that came thru DOLA,” referring to the state Department of Local Affairs.
Both the county’s whole allocation from the state and its subdivided amounts to localities stemmed from a per capita formula. Of the remaining amount, $6 million will go toward testing and contact tracing, $10.1 million will be for COVID-19 expenses in the unincorporated portions of the county and $6 million will be for other countywide services.
The municipal allocations are as follows:
- Castle Rock: $3,486,031
- Parker: $2,876,671
- Lone Tree: $1,231,675
- Castle Pines: $380,359
- Larkspur: $36,608
The localities will request reimbursement through the county, and eligible expenses include payroll, economic support and public health compliance between March 1 and Dec. 30. The jurisdictions will publicize which projects or programs receive funding through the county.
Specific examples of COVID-19-related initiatives eligible for reimbursement include food delivery to vulnerable populations, adaptation of jail or prison facilities to coronavirus protocols, or provision of paid sick and family leave to employees.
