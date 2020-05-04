Beginning on Wednesday, Colorado will open 10 Division of Motor Vehicles offices around the state to serve residents by appointment only.
On Monday, the DMV will begin taking registrations for people who need to obtain drivers licenses or identification cards, take a written test, or upgrade their license. Those who are unable to renew their licenses online may also come in person.
DMV staff will take customers’ temperatures prior to their appointment and will administer a COVID-19 questionnaire. Guests will not be permitted to stay for the appointment, although it is possible for customers to indicate that they need to bring someone, such as a translator, with them.
The 10 offices that will open this week are in Boulder, Canon City, Durango, Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Greeley, Lakewood, Lamar, Littleton and Salida. Nine additional offices opened on Monday, but only serve commercial driver license customers for now.
In related news, the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association reported that vehicle registrations through March 2020 were down 2.7% compared to the same period last year. While light truck registrations had increased somewhat, car registrations declined by 22%.
“We predict up to a 50-60% decline or more over the next couple of reports due to the impact caused by the stay-at-home executive orders dramatically slowing the economy in Colorado and across the country,” said association president Tim Jackson. He added that despite the slowdown in vehicle sales, dealerships have adapted to the COVID-19 precautions by bringing new vehicles to customers’ homes for test drives in some cases.
