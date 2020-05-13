The Division of Motor Vehicles has reopened all of its offices except one to customers who make appointments.
The DMV characterizes this as its “final phase” of its service resumption, in which the division encourages people to conduct their business online when possible and to make appointments for matters that require an in-person visit. Those include receiving initial driver license and instruction permits or upgrading from a permit to a license.
Pictures that the DMV shared show protective glass barriers installed at office counters and health questionnaires being administered outside of buildings. Certain computer terminals are also blocked off to indicate how far away customers can sit from each other.
During this phase, customers may not bring guests unless absolutely needed, such as translators, and must wear face masks. The DMV for now is not conducting driver’s tests and instead encourages people in need of a test to contact a private driving school.
There is no opportunity for walk-in visits, and the online scheduling tool only allows for appointments to be made through May. The DMV previously advised customers who need to schedule appointments further in the future to call 720-295-2965.
Trinidad has the only DMV office yet to be reopened.
