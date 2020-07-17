The Parker office of the Division of Motor Vehicles is temporarily closed while a cleaning takes place, following the discovery that one employee was infected with the coronavirus.
Colorado’s Department of Revenue announced on Thursday that two other employees also underwent tests for COVID-19. The employees were last at the DMV office on July 13, and reportedly were wearing masks and distancing while there.
All employees, if they have a positive test result, must remain away for 14 days. The DMV has been screening customers and employees entering all offices since May. Sometimes, the department reported, people claim that their symptoms are the result of allergies. In those instances, individuals may not enter. One of the employees possibly exposed was turned away from work for that reason.
The revenue department notes that all staff wear masks and there are glass barriers and counter stations as a result of COVID-19 modifications.
The DMV continues to urge people to take advantage of license renewal and other services through its website. In May, online renewals of driver licenses and identification cards exceeded 50,000 for the first time in history. That month, there were 53,517 total renewals, which was a 200% increase from May 2019’s 17,544 transactions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.