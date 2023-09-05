Colorado Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera tested positive for COVID-19, the governor's office announced Tuesday.
Primavera is experiencing minor symptoms but will continue to work from home and follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the announcement said. She is fully vaccinated against the virus.
Primavera's diagnosis comes exactly one week after she attended an event at the White House regarding policy efforts to lower the costs of health care and prescription drugs.
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were both present at the event inside of the White House East Room. Primavera appeared to speak with Biden after the event in footage live-streamed by C-SPAN. On Monday, first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 but President Biden tested negative, the White House said.
Other attendees include dozens of political leaders from across the country and a 71-year-old cancer and diabetes patient, Steven Hadfield, who spoke at the event.
While in Washington D.C., Primavera also met with officials from the Biden administration to discuss Gov. Jared Polis' health care priorities, the governor's office said at the time.
"The Polis-Primavera administration continues to remind Coloradans to stay home if sick and not visit or interact with people who may be at higher risk, including older adults, young children, and infants to help prevent the spread of viruses," Tuesday's announcement said. "What might feel like a mild cold for one person can be very serious for another."
