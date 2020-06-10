Denver International Airport will join with international biometrics company Daon Inc. to develop contactless identity verification technology for use by travelers.
The first pilot project will appear at the airport this summer, as DIA has expressed an interest in boosting traveler confidence during the COVID-19 pandemic by use of technologies that enable distancing between people.
“The airport experience is going to have to change in fundamental ways to give people confidence that their journey will be safe and efficient,” said DIA’s CEO Kim Day. “Our goal of the partnership with Daon is to develop solutions and options for travelers that will shape the future of travel.”
DIA raised the possibility of using biometric technology at kiosks and “eGates” that would create more self-service points at the airport. Travelers could also enroll with their cell phones and be able to pay at airport retail and food businesses in a touchless fashion. People who receive “digital identity and wellness credentials” could receive on their phones a verification of that status, such that they would not have to repeatedly show their identification and boarding pass.
DIA is also seeking submissions from Colorado photographers of social distancing illustrations for a virtual exhibition called “Colorado from a Distance.” The airport will choose approximately 50 photographs and the deadline to submit is June 24.
