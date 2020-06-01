For those flying during the COVID-19 pandemic, Denver International Airport has installed two vending machines for face masks to help passengers comply with the requirement to cover their faces.
The machines are on Level 6 near the restrooms and Level 5 near the Boulder Beer Tap House, and both accept credit cards only. For sale are a package of two masks, one gel sanitizer, and two alcohol towelettes for $6. A 10-pack of sanitizing wipes costs $4.25. And for $12, people can purchase two alcohol towelettes, a gel sanitizer, and two KN95 masks. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration originally approved the use of Chinese-manufactured KN95 masks on an emergency basis as a substitute for medical-grade N95 respirators, but has since required that they be tested to meet American filtering standards.
DIA also reports that passenger volume has increased slightly in recent weeks. Compared to a similar time in 2019, traffic was down by 86.3% the week of May 18. The week prior, traffic was down by nearly 90%. The airport has reopened one runway that was used for airplane storage, and there are now 27 airplanes parked on de-icing pads and less-used surfaces.
Concessionaires at DIA continue to make their own decisions about their hours of operation or whether to remain closed.
