Denver is taking the next steps as part of its plan to reemerge from the coronavirus pandemic.
As of Friday, dog parks are now open, city officials announced Thursday. Park playgrounds for children have also reopened, but park equipment is not disinfected by park operations staff, so practicing good hygiene, keeping groups under 10 people and wearing masks is encouraged.
Denver’s McNichols Civic Center building has also opened its doors to visitors. Groups of eight people or fewer can make appointments online. The city “plans to increase group size in the coming weeks” as public health guidelines allow.
The city’s 311 call center will resume June 22 and be in operation from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On June 26, the Denver Sheriff Department will reopen the lobbies at the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center and Denver County Jail for scheduled video monitor visitations only.
On June 29, Denver Motor Vehicle will resume in-person services, but they will look a little different, city officials say.
“Prior to reopening, the DMV is implementing a number of precautions to protect both customers and staff from potential COVID-19 exposure,” city officials said Thursday, “including glass dividers for all customer-facing windows, physical distancing cues in all branch locations, increased cleaning frequency for high-traffic areas, and hand sanitizer and face mask availability for all staff and clients.”
For social distancing purposes, the DMV is also experimenting with a text messaging system that would allow DMV locations to text its clients when it’s their time to enter the building. Those visiting the DMV are encouraged to bring a mobile device to receive the notifications.
Denver Public Library locations will remain closed, but online services and programs can be accessed at denverlibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.