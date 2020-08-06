Aeromexico, the Mexico City-based carrier that transported over 20.6 million passengers in 2019, will resume international travel out of Denver International Airport.
“Aeromexico has been a long-time partner of DEN and provides a critical connection between Denver and Mexico [City],” said airport CEO Kim Day. “We look forward to supporting the return of this nonstop flight and welcoming passengers while keeping everyone’s health and safety top of mind.”
In June, there were 673 inbound and 780 outbound passengers on international fights — a decrease of more than 99% from the 200,000 international passengers during the same time last year.
Denver-to-Mexico travel was the largest international market out of DIA prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Aeromexico first began Denver operations in 2009. The resumption of service will include Saturday and Sunday flights, with Thursday service to be added in September.
However, the airline filed for bankruptcy protection in July. Employees will still be paid and passengers will still be able to travel, and Aeromexico plans to add flights as air travel picks up.
As of July 31, most of the world had shut off travel from the United States, given the unimpeded spread of COVID-19 through much of the country. Mexico is one of the few places open to Americans, but the U.S. Department of State advises against international travel “due to the global impact of COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.