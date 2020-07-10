The Denver Motor Vehicle branch locations temporarily stopped accepting people on Friday who showed up after 12:30 p.m., because temperatures outside had reached nearly 100 degrees.
Due to public health requirements to curb the spread of the coronavirus, DMV locations have had to enforce social distancing that's resulted in long lines outside their doors, where residents stand vulnerable to the heat.
Those who showed up on Friday after the suddenly announced deadline were asked to come back early in the day next week, to drop off their paperwork in designated drop boxes, or to try and resolve their matters online, by mail or by phone, according to city spokeswoman Julie Smith.
Denver isn't cooling down, either, and the city is searching for a plan.
“With another hot week anticipated next week," she said in a statement, "we are evaluating the best way to keep people safe while still serving record numbers of customers."
Denver first shut down its five DMV locations indefinitely on March 16 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since they were allowed to reopen on June 29, DMV has served between 1,250 to 1,500 customers a day, Smith said.
As of the end of the day Wednesday, the DMV had completed about 9,000 transactions in the six days of being open, plus two days that were counted as “soft open,” non-publicized days.
