People leery of traveling during the pandemic may feel a little more relaxed if flying through Denver International Airport, which is testing a new pilot program designed to ensure social distancing.
The free and optional app, VeriFLY, is the first of its kind, a DIA spokeswoman told Colorado Politics, and is currently only available at Denver’s airport. The program allows travelers to reserve a spot for Transportation Security Administration screening and provides a limited-capacity train car to their gate.
“As we continue to face the challenges and concerns of COVID-19, we know that travelers are more focused on their health and are looking for ways to reduce contact with others,” airport CEO Kim Day said in a statement. “As a result, we created a program that will bring more confidence and comfort to those travelers who are more susceptible to illnesses or are looking for additional safety procedures. This is our first step in creating a more touchless journey through the airport while we continue to enhance travelers’ experience.”
Are you a health conscious traveler, flying out of DEN soon? If so, we need you! We're launching VeriFly, a new pilot program, free to passengers looking for a little more confidence in their journey through the airport. And we need folks to help us test out the new free program. pic.twitter.com/KR4MK6jsO2— Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) September 17, 2020
The program is designed to be scaled at Denver's airport and others across the country. Denver airport officials have already received interest from other airports, DIA spokeswoman Alex Renteria said Tuesday in an email to Colorado Politics.
The technology platform was developed by Daon, a biometrics company based in the Washington, D.C. area. Daon and DIA announced their partnership in early June to bring contactless, biometric solutions to travelers.
“At this critical time, forward-thinking airports are innovating their way to smarter, safer travel experiences in a post-pandemic world,” Tom Grissen, Daon’s CEO, said at the time.“Daon’s biometric platform creates the foundation for a ‘touchless’ airport journey that maximizes traveler and employee safety, security, trust and ease-of-experience.”
VeriFLY is available on iOS and Android devices, for now, and allows passengers to reserve a 15-minute window to pass through designated TSA airport security lanes. Flyers can make reservations up to two weeks in advance.
Participants will be asked to complete a health questionnaire 24 hours before the flight. If deemed healthy, on the day of the flight they will proceed to a touchless, electronic gate that will scan a mobile QR code and check passengers’ temperatures.
If their temperature is below 100.4, flyers are free to continue through TSA screening for both standard and TSA PreCheck-approved passengers. Once through security, participants will board dedicated train cars, which are limited to a dozen people per car. Flyers traveling with children can add an additional person to their reservation.
DIA and Daon are pursuing additional solutions in the coming months, including a touchless retail experience in which travelers could potentially use their pre-enrolled identities and mobile devices to quickly touchless transactions in stores and restaurants.
“Our goal of the partnership with Daon is to develop solutions and options for travelers that will shape the future of travel and give passengers and employees the tools they need to move through the airport environment with assurance,” Day said.
