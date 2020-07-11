The Denver Police Department is investigating a handful of cases against officers who allegedly responded to calls without wearing a face mask.
Since the coronavirus first swept through the city earlier this year, DPD policy has required officers to don a mask when on a call or interacting with residents, DPD spokesman Sonny Jackson told Colorado Politics on June 24.
However, not every officer appears to be following that rule.
There are currently five open cases against eight police officers, DPD spokesman Jay Casillas said Friday, and those numbers don’t reflect every complaint filed.
“Some complaints received do not get a case because it is difficult to determine who the officer is. Sometimes photos are taken from high above and it is difficult to determine who they are,” Casillas explained in an email. “In those circumstances, we try to identify the district they may be in and inform the commander to discuss with their officers the importance of wearing a mask.”
When asked how face mask-wearing is monitored within the department, Jackson said it’s “just like anything else: There are orders they’re given,” and if they don’t follow them, they can be punished.
"You have a responsibility when you take this job," he said.
For officers who fail to uphold those duties, repercussions vary, he said. There is no “blanket” penalty, because it “depends on what the circumstance or situation is.”
DPD officials say the department is taking steps to ensure compliance.
All officers were reminded “a few weeks back” to wear their masks when interacting with the public, according to Casillas, and Jackson said signage was also recently updated in DPD stations to “catch (officers’) eyes and say, ‘Hey! Don’t forget, don’t get lax.’”
“We hope officers will wear a mask for the community’s protection and their own,” Jackson said.
On Friday, Mayor Michael Hancock announced that coronavirus cases are now rising daily, albeit “not dramatically,” and the city’s positive rate is going up with it.
Data was not immediately available regarding how many officers within the Denver Police Department have tested positive for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.