Denver’s motor vehicle branches are preparing to close in-person services until further notice in response to the latest public health restrictions to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Denver Motor Vehicle opened their doors again on June 29 after being forced to close them on March 16 at the onset of the pandemic. Now, as cases of the virus explode across the state and country, the city is taking steps to shut back down.

Beginning Monday, motor vehicle staff will conduct services by phone, mail and online.

“Most transactions can be completed online and residents are strongly encouraged to visit denvergov.org/dmv to complete their transaction or use the mail,” according to the city. “The DMV has experienced three-times the normal phone traffic in recent months, so residents are advised that long hold times will occur.”

Drop boxes are also available for dealer transactions not accessible online or by mail.

Denver’s police and transportation departments will also suspend enforcement of expired registration and tags as of Monday.

The city’s Taxpayer Service Center is also making changes by reducing its hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday and Thursday for the foreseeable future. Next week, however, TPS will be open on Monday and Wednesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Online and mail transactions are available seven days a week. Excise tax returns and payments and property tax payments can also be mailed to the addresses printed on the returns. Credit card payments must be made online.

TPS online services will be temporarily unavailable, however, beginning Dec. 17 through mid-January for end-of-year processing.