Beginning Monday, Denver’s motor vehicle branches will remain closed until further notice to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
Denver motor vehicle staff will not report to work until March 26, when they will process any mail and online transactions received during that time.
Any resident whose vehicle registration has expired or whose newly purchased vehicle has not yet been registered will be given a grace period through April 9, while Gov. Polis’ state of emergency declaration is in effect, according to the city’s Sunday news release.
The decision to close Denver’s DMV branches was made in response to guidance from the state’s Department of Revenue, which has given counties the power to waive late fees for vehicle registration and renewals for one month until Polis’ emergency declaration ends.
Prior to Monday, the city had already closed one of its locations, the Tremont DMV branch, on March 12 after one of its employees had flu-like symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19, which stands for the coronavirus disease 2019 and is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2.
Tremont employees have been instructed to stay home and contact their health care providers if they become symptomatic. The city is also urging anyone who visited the location on March 11 or March 12, and who interacted directly with staff, to contact their health care provider if they show any symptoms, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.
As of Sunday afternoon, there were 131 positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado. More than 750 people had been tested, meaning only about 17% of people tested in the state have tested positive for the new virus.
